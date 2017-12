FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a suspect who took a package from a residence.

On November 25 at approximately 10:00 p.m., the above pictured man took a package from a residence on the 500 block of E. King Street in Chambersburg.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard and goatee and was riding a silver bicycle with black handlebars.

Anyone that can identify the male is asked to contact Chambersburg Police.