Shippensburg University announces death of senior student-athlete

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg University announced Friday morning that a senior student-athlete passed away.

Tamara Ovejera, from Frederick, Maryland, was a psychology major and a member of the women’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

Ovejera was the 2017 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference indoor champion in shot put, winning on a school-record throw of 48 feet, 0 ½ inches (14.64 meters), according to the university’s statement. She competed indoors for three seasons, concluding her career in March 2017 with All-America Second Team honors (12th place) in the shot put.

During the outdoor track and field season, the senior set school records in the shot put (47 feet, 11 1/4 inches), discus (159 feet, 6 inches) and hammer (169 feet, 7 inches), the statement adds. She was to compete in her final season of athletic eligibility beginning in March.

Ovejera was born in 1994.