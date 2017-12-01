× Spring Grove man accused of sexual assault of a teen apprehended in Louisiana

SPRING GROVE — A 38-year-old Spring Grove man wanted on charges of Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Sexual Assault and Corruption of a Minor was located and taken into custody in Louisiana on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Jeremi D. Fitzkee, of N. Main St., did not show up for his arraignment on Oct. 10. When Southwestern Regional Police learned that he may have fled the area, the case was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team, which attempted to locate him. With cooperation from law enforcement agencies in Louisiana, Fitzkee was eventually found. He is currently in custody of the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office in Cameron, LA.

He will be extradited back to York County to face the charges, police say.

Fitzkee is accused of providing alcoholic beverages to a 15-year-old female victim and forcing her to engage in sexual acts, police say. He allegedly used physical force to remove the victim’s clothing and held her arms down during the assault.

The alleged assault happened on our about Jan. 17, police say.

The victim told her mother about the alleged assault in July, and police were notified. The victim provided details of the incident during an interview with police.