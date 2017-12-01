× State Police Troop H will display Toys For Tots collection boxes in their station lobbies

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H stations are participating in the annual Toys For Tots campaign coordinated by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, the law enforcement agency announced Friday.

Starting Friday, all seven Troop H stations will have Toys For Tots boxes available in their station lobbies for the public to drop off new, unwrapped toys or books.

Troop H station locations are:

Adams County: 3033 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg

Cumberland County: 1538 Commerce Ave., Carlisle

Dauphin County: 8000 Bretz Drive, Harrisburg; 301 State Drive, Elizabethville

Franklin County: 679 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg

Perry County: 155 Red Hill Road, Newport

York County: 110 Trooper Court, York

The boxes will be picked up the week of Dec. 11. The toys will be delivered to local county organizations.

The Toys For Tots program helps bring the joy of Christmas to children in local communities every year.