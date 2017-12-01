Strathmeyer Christmas Trees accepts donations for Trees for Troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A tree farm in York County is showing it's support for military service members and their families this holiday season, taking part in Trees for Troops.

Strathmeyer Christmas Trees in West Manchester township hopes to fill a FedEx truck with more than 200 trees.

Those trees will then be sent to a military base in Texas with personalized thank you notes for the servicemen and women.

The tree farm says it's mission is to bring service members a piece of home during the holidays.

"What they have said in the past, especially the ones overseas have said, that when they walk in usually these trees end up in the mess-tent and the smell of the Christmas tree brings back the Christmas memories from home so it's like a little piece of home coming to the service people," said Gerrit Strathmeyer of Strathmeyer Christmas Trees.

It costs $35 to sponsor a tree from the lot or you can personally pick out a different tree and pay the cost of that tree.

The Trees for Troops drive runs through Sunday.