Dauphin County teen fighting cancer uses wish for high school weight room

MILLERSBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Dauphin County high school has a newly updated weight room…all thanks to a student and his community.

Millersburg Area High School unveiled the Eric Erdman fitness center on Saturday.

Erdman, a teen battling a rare form of brain cancer used his Make-A-Wish to give back to his community.

He says used the weight room his freshman and sophmore year and realized the equipment was out of date and the idea to update it came to him during an appointment.

“In a two hour long MRI machine and I was like, alright what can I do to help people, because to me, that’s what it comes down to,” said Eric Erdman, Make-A-Wish recipient. “At the end of the day why not give instead of get..that’s what I truly think we should do,” he added.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation says it was no easy task, but thanks to community partners, it was made possible.

“A wish is just not 1 or 2 people doing something small, a wish is an entire community at its best working together to do something big,” said Ben Lee, regional director for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In addition to the weight room, Erdman also started a non-profit foundation called ‘TEK’. The foundation focuses on giving children a voice who have been victims of bullying, sexual abuse and are dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

Erdman is a survivor of sexual abuse and says he wants to encourage a positive change in children.

The organization is named after him and his brothers, one of them a twin who died before childbirth.