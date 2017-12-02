Hazmat incident shuts down part of Interstate 83 in York County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A hazmat incident has shut down part of I-83 in York County.
York County dispatch says the incident is the result of a tractor-trailer crash that occurred just after 6:00 a.m. near exit 8 on the Interstate.
One person was transported to the hospital for their injuries.
It is believed the truck is leaking liquid nitrogen.
I-83 northbound is shut down at the Shrewsbury exit and southbound at Loganville.
It is unclear how long it will remain closed.