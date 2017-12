HARRISBURG, Pa.– A Harrisburg fire truck was damaged on Saturday night after being hit by a mini-van.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. as the engine was responding to an emergency scene

in the area of 25th and Market Streets.

Firefighters say the mini-van crashed into the side of the engine.

No firefighters were injured; there’s no word on the condition of the minivan driver.

The fire truck had to be towed from the scene.