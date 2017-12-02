Warmer few days before rain and big cool down

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: We start near freezing again for the beginning of Sunday. Winds stay light with plenty of sunshine and some occasional cloud cover. Highs reach the upper-40s and low-50s.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Monday warms into the 50s area-wide and into the mid-50s for Tuesday before our next rain chance. Clouds increase in the afternoon Tuesday as rain falls across all of Central PA. This will be widespread, but with light totals when all is said and done.

COLD AIR COMING: Temperatures drop throughout the day Wednesday as clouds decrease by afternoon. Highs only reach the upper-30s and low-40s finishing out the Weather Smart Forecast with another chance of rain possible late Saturday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long