Crash leaves residents without power in Lancaster County

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A hit-and-run crash in Lancaster Township leaves some residents without power this morning.

According to the Lancaster Township Fire Company, crews responded to the single vehicle crash just after 2:30 a.m.

The gray Acura plowed through three utility poles, and wrapped around a pine tree in the 1200 block of Marietta Ave.

The driver was gone by the time emergency crews arrived.

Marietta Ave is closed at Wilson Drive and North President Ave as PPL crews work to restore power.

Power is estimated to be restored around 12:00 p.m.