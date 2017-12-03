× Dollar General robbed at knife point in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Dollar General Store at knife point.

According to police, on Thursday night, around 9:00, the man entered the store on the Eisenhower Boulevard and threatened customers and employees with a knife, as he demanded cash from the register.

He fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Witnesses tell police the robber was a black man in his early 20’s, with a thin build and is approx. 5’10”. He was wearing a mask that covered part of his face, a black hoodie, jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Swatara Township Det. Cpl. Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550 or tshatto@swatarapolice.org.