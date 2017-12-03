× Driver of tanker truck in I-83 liquid oxygen spill charged

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The driver of the tanker-truck that over-turned and spilled liquid oxygen on the I-83 off-ramp will be charged according to State Police.

The crash happened on Interstate 83 shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. State Police say that Charles Hopson Jr., 77, of Maryland, was driving North on I-83, going about 60 mph, when he struck the end of a guide rail at the end of the off-ramp of exit 8.

The tanker truck traveled down an embankment, crossed both exit lanes, and up the embankment on the right side of the exit. The tanker detached from the truck, breaking open, and could be seen leaking liquid oxygen.

Hopson suffered only minor injuries and was transported to York Hospital for treatment.

He will answer to a charge of failing driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Approximately 6-miles of I-83 surrounding the crash was closed, causing major delays for drivers. It took nearly 12 hours for crews to clear the scene and get the Interstate open.