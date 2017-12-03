× High speed pursuit leads to arrest of Gettysburg man

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — An Adams County man is facing charges following a pursuit early Saturday morning.

Cumberland Township Police say Scott Gardiner, 38, of Gettysburg, was speeding on the 1200 block of Chambersburg Road just after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, then passed a tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone.

Police tried to perform a traffic stop, but say Gardiner sped away.

During the pursuit, officers say they reached speeds of 120 miles-per-hour.

Eventually, Gardiner pulled into the driveway of a home in the 2200 block of Chambersburg Road. He was arrested as he tried to run inside.

During transport, Gardiner threatened the officers.

Scott Gardiner is charged with fleeing and eluding police, terroristic threats and driving under the influence.