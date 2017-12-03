Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Job Listings
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
33°
33°
Low
30°
High
48°
Sun
30°
52°
Mon
32°
52°
Tue
38°
56°
See complete forecast
HSFF week 14 Conwell-Egan vs Middletown highlights
Posted 1:32 AM, December 3, 2017, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Conwell-Egan: 7
Middletown: 49
Popular
Three lanes of Interstate 83 reopened in York County after a liquid oxygen spill
Shippensburg University announces death of senior student-athlete
Man takes late-night trip to Waffle House, cooks own food after finding employee asleep
Update: Red Lion student who allegedly brought firearm to HS faces charges, police confirm
Latest News
Body of missing North Carolina girl presumably found
Local man gets in the ring to set record and raise awareness
HSFF week 14 Manheim Township vs Pine Richland highlights
HSFF week 14 Conwell-Egan vs Middletown highlights
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 11
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 10
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 9
Sports
Final Four: Manheim Township, Manheim Central, Middletown and Steel-High are still alive in state playoffs
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 7
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 8
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 6
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 5
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
HSFF Week 12 Preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF Week 11 Preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF Week 10 Preview
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 4
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF Week 9 Preview
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.