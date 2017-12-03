Local man gets in the ring to set record and raise awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.-- A Cumberland County man stepped into the ring on Saturday, trying to set a world record and to shine light on sexual abuse.

Travis Quirin was going for a world record for the most consecutive boxing rounds sparred in kickboxing. He, along with a team of volunteers, went into the ring to spar for three minutes and then rest for one minute.

Quirin, a victim of sexual assault, used the event not only to go for the record, but to raise money to help victims of sexual abuse get the resources they need for recovery.

Quirin's wife, MaryBeth says, "I am proud of my husband, I think he's doing great things and if people feel they need to talk about past experiences to not be afraid and to be open; by talking about things and taking action, that's how things will change and that's what we want."

The money raised will go to the YWCA of Carlisle's Trauma Therapy program.