Warm start to the week before rain, cold air coming

Posted 4:06 PM, December 3, 2017

Another nice day to start the work week.

STARTING THE WEEK: We have a repeat of Sunday to start the work week. Highs start near freezing with highs in the low-50s. Skies are mostly sunny for a good part of the day, but we’ll see a few more clouds later in the afternoon. Winds remain light, but moisture will begin to move into the area with southeast winds. We remain dry.

Rain takes over the area for most of Tuesday afternoon.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday morning with lows in the upper-30s. Then, the bulk of the rain starts around noon and lasts throughout the day. This rain will be light overall, so totals won’t be drastically high. Highs stay in the mid-50s for Tuesday as you keep the umbrella handy all day long.

Highs drop throughout the week.

COLDER AIR, SNOW?: We’re colder for Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s early in teh day. Skies remain mostly cloudy. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out in the very early morning in the eastern counties. Our temperatures slowly drop into the upper-30s by the end of the week and stay there for highs during the rest of the Weather Smart Forecast. Light snow (yes, snow) is also possible Saturday morning, with a trace possible.

Have a good rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long