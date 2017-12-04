× 3-year-old Lebanon County boy killed in accident involving skid loader

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — A 3-year-old boy died Friday in an accident at a home on Elco Drive in Jackson Township, according to State Police.

The incident occurred when the boy was struck in the head by the buck of a skid loader, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lebanon County Coroner’s Office at about 9:57 p.m.

The death was ruled an accident. There are no suspicious circumstances, according to police.