Annual Disabled Veterans Hunt takes place at Lanchester Landfill in Lancaster County

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Volunteers drive herds of deer run through Lanchester Landfill in Lancaster County.

Helping some disabled veterans do what they love: hunt.

“Oh, fantastic. I haven’t been able to get out deer hunting at all since 2006," said Dave Salter of Martic Township, Lancaster County.

“It’s been five years since I got a deer," said Richard Fithian of Leola.

It’s called the 'Disabled Veterans Hunt' taking place once each year, during Pennsylvania Rifle Season, 3 days of potential deer harvests for 3 different veterans each day.

“I have agent orange, I have Parkinson’s from agent orange," explained Fithian.

Fithian, a Vietnam War Veteran, hasn’t hunted in years. He was very appreciative of the hunt.

“It meant a lot - it meant a lot to all three of us I think," he said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission granting a one day special license to the veterans and the landfill, a safe place for the hunters to take a shot or two.

“We noticed a few years ago we had an overpopulation of deer, and we look for different ways to manage them and keep the herd healthy," said Gary Laird, a Wildlife Manager for the Chester County Solid Waste Authority.

All in all, a day of giving back: men and women taking the morning off to help out and donations and sponsors which make the hunt possible.

“You know we’re always looking for other businesses that want to participate, you know give us something simple - a gift we can give to each hunter, little things like that, go a long way," said Zach Bair, organizer of the hunt and a wildlife biologist for USDA Wildlife Services.

If you or someone you know wants to go on the hunt next year, contact Bair at 717-319-0697.