Caretaker charged with neglecting care of dependent person to serve probation

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 73-year-old West Manheim Township woman accused of neglecting the care of an elderly woman who died as a result of apparent bedbug bites will avoid jail time.

According to PennLive.com, Deborah Butler, of the 200 block of Baltimore Pike near Hanover, was sentenced to five years probation Monday.

Butler pleaded no contest to the charge of neglecting the care of a dependent person prior to sentencing, the York County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. The charge of involuntary manslaughter was dropped.

Mary Stoner, 96, was in Butler’s care for more than a decade prior to her death. She as well as other care-dependent patients were moved from Luckenbaugh Personal Care Home (in which Butler owned) to Butler’s home after Luckenbaugh’s closed.

On February 6, 2016, Stoner was taken to the hospital after members of her family discovered a severe skin rash that covered more than half her body. She was discovered to have multiple sores and a bacterial infection. Police were then notified.

Stoner was released from the hospital on February 12 but was later re-admitted two days later after contracting pneumonia. She died at the hospital on February 22.

After Stoner’s death, police searched Butler’s home. Bedbugs were found in a resident’s bed and were also found crawling on Butler’s adopted sister, who was also a resident that required care.