× Carlisle man charged with public drunkenness, resisting arrest

CARLISLE — A 30-year-old Carlisle man is facing several charges after fighting police officers who were trying to arrest him for public drunkenness Saturday night.

Police say Simon Bowers was highly intoxicated when he was spotted by an officer on the 100 block of North Bedford Street at about 10:30 p.m. When the officer attempted to take Bowers into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest, injuring an officer who was attempting to restrain him. Medical personnel were summoned for Bowers, who allegedly spit on an emergency medical technician.

Bowers was taken to Cumberland County Prison and arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.