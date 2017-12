Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office plans to file a motion to remove Carrie Fowler from the Harrisburg School Board for having a past criminal conviction on her record, citing Pennsylvania law makes her ineligible to hold office.

FOX43's Mark Roper has more on this at 10:01 p.m on FOX43 News At Ten.

Watch live: http://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/