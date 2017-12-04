× Cumberland County woman accused of vehicle theft, unauthorized use of debit card

CARLISLE — A Cumberland County woman is accused of stealing a vehicle and using a debit card found inside to make unauthorized purchases, Carlisle police say.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. West Street for the report of a stolen vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. on Nov. 24. The victim reported that an unknown person had taken the vehicle between noon and 3 p.m. The victim said the vehicle contained a firearm and a debit card.

After taking the car, the suspect allegedly used the debit card at various locations in the Carlisle and Mt. Holly Springs area. After reviewing surveillance footage, police determined that Lesley Bittinger, 34, was the suspect.

Mt. Holly Springs police located the vehicle and returned it to the owner, along with the firearm, police say.

On Nov. 27, Bittinger was found and arrested by Mt. Holly Springs police. She was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, forgery, identity theft, access device fraud, and two counts of driving under suspension.

She is currently in Cumberland County Prison awaiting arraignment.