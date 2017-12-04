× Ephrata man facing charges after crashing his vehicle while DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man is facing charges after crashing his vehicle while DUI.

Joshua Kise, 40, will receive a summons for DUI charges.

On December 3 around 8:25 p.m., police were called to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved four vehicles.

Kise was driving a vehicle south in the 400 block of Washington Avenue in Ephrata Borough when he struck three parked vehicles.

Two of the vehicles were heavily damaged and needed to be towed from the scene.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Kise was taken into custody for a DUI investigation, and a breathalyzer revealed his BAC was .22%.

Now, Kise will face charges.