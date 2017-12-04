Fire officials warn about the dangers of Christmas lights and decor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- When you think of the holidays, the first few things that cross your mind are twinkling lights, decor and huddling by the fire with loved ones.

But those beautiful Christmas decorations could also become a fire hazard.

"A lot of the time people will overload outlets, said Kevin Krout, station #893 captain at York Area United Fire and Rescue.

Krout says he sees a lot of mistakes with outdoor displays during the holidays.

"Just general poor electrical wiring of Christmas lights," said Krout.

Things like bad wiring and plugging too many things into outlets are where many go wrong.

"If you`re going to use a power strip, you should plug it directly into a grounded outlet on the residence itself," he added.

Experts say it`s also important to check cords and make sure they are in good condition.

"There's a lot of people who want to cut corners on the safety factor or aren`t so worried about that...but the danger is real...and I`ve seen a lot of scary things that people have brought in that are melted..or looked like they were just about to burn something down," said Christian Engdahl, Lowe's electrical expert.

Engdahl, who has been with Lowe's for over 12 years says he`s seen it all. His reccomendation?

"Please ask questions! We want you to have a safe Christmas holiday...we want you to be happy and not have any fires or any problems," he added.

Other potential risks to be aware of during the holidays are candles.

"You really want to keep anything 12 inches at minimum away from the candle while it`s burning. Don`t leave candles unattended and don`t have candles lit around little children," added Krout.

And if you have a real tree in the home, Krout says to keep it away from any heat sources and make sure you are watering it frequently.

"You need to water your tree every day, not just reach in and see if there is water there...just put water in it," Krout said.

Following these safety tips could be the difference between a total disaster and a happy holiday.

"Better safe than sorry," said Krout.