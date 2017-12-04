Fire victims receive shopping spree in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Cumberland County family that lost their home in a fire a few days before Thanksgiving was treated to a holiday shopping spree on Monday.

The Caston family was able to shop at Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Hampden Township, thanks to the Mark L. Butler Foundation. The family of five lost their home in North Middleton Township on November 21st when a water heater caught fire in a nearby garage. While no one was hurt, the family lost everything to the flames.

"There are times when you feel like your faith and humanity and your faith in God may be wavering and I found a whole new faith in humanity and a whole new faith in God," said Natasha Caston as she expressed thanks for the generosity her family has received since the fire.

The Mark L. Butler Foundation was created in 2012 and is focused on strengthening community relationships and giving back to others.