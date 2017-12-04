× Giants fire coach Ben McAdoo, general manager Jerry Reese

NEW YORK — Ben McAdoo is out as coach of the New York Giants, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport tweeted Monday morning that McAdoo is gone. General manager Jerry Reese has also been let go, according to Rapoport.

Ben McAdoo tells me he’s been fired. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2017

The #Giants are also firing GM Jerry Reese, per @AKinkhabwala. A housecleaning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2017

McAdoo, who took over for Tom Coughlin as coach of the Giants before the 2016 season, led the Giants to a playoff berth last year. But this season, New York struggled to a 2-10 record and fell out of playoff contention early.

The last straw might have been the decision to move on from long-time quarterback Eli Manning prior to Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. McAdoo reportedly offered Manning the chance to start the game and extend his streak of 215 consecutive starts, but told the two-time Super Bowl-winning signal caller that the team was going to start working in backup Geno Smith.

The move generated outrage among many Giants fans — and didn’t provide the spark McAdoo was looking for. The Giants lost 24-17 to the Raiders on Sunday. Smith went 21-for-34 for 212 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to prevent New York from falling again.

McAdoo and Reese were informed of the team’s decision Monday morning.