Harrisburg officials demonstrate new leaf machine

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Harrisburg Public Works demonstrated its new leaf machine on Monday.

The new equipment was shown off in Bellevue Park. The two machines will be used throughout the city to collect leaves and make the streets cleaner.

David West, Deputy Director of Public Works Harrisburg says it will make the task more efficient. "Usually we would have two guys. One guy with a rake who rakes the leaves to the machine as you pick them up with the blower. With this machine you don't have to do that. Everything is controlled inside the cab," said West.

Each of the machines cost $140,000.