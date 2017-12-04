× Lancaster man accused of smacking woman on buttocks, threatening her

LANCASTER — A 28-year-old Lancaster man is charged with Terroristic Threats and Harassment after a police investigation of an incident that occurred Oct. 22 on the first block of East Lemon Street, Lancaster police say.

Seth E. Myers, of the first block of N. Church Street, was arrested on Nov. 16, arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail, police say.

According to police, Myers allegedly smacked a female victim on the buttocks as she and her two children walked past him at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The victim confronted Myers and took out her cell phone, police say. Myers allegedly asked her who she was going to call and allegedly said something to the effect of “Are you ready to die?”

He then walked away, according to police. The victim notified police and filed a report shortly thereafter.

Myers was identified as the suspect after an investigation by Det. Jason Drouillard, according to police.