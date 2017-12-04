× Lancaster man accused of striking victim with crowbar during domestic dispute

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 24-year-old Lancaster man is charged with aggravated assault after striking another person in the head with a crowbar, Manheim Township police say.

Steven Rivera-Guzman is accused of using the crowbar in an attack stemming from a domestic dispute at his residence, police say. The victim sustained a serious injury, according to police. Guzman was arrested and taken to Central Arraignment for processing.

The incident happened Sunday at 3:14 a.m. on West Roseville Road, according to police.