× Lancaster man charged in separate burglaries

LANCASTER — A 19-year-old Lancaster man is facing charges in two separate burglaries that occurred on Nov. 19 and 20 on S. Ann and Union Streets, police say.

Taleek A. Perez, of the 600 block of St. Joseph Street, is charged with two counts of burglary and theft by unlawful taking, police say.

According to police, officers were called on Nov. 20 to investigate a burglary on the 200 block of S. Ann St. After an investigation, police identified Perez as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft by unlawful taking.

Perez was spotted by police patrolling the area of New Dorwart and St. Joseph streets on Nov. 30, police say. He was located and taken into custody.

In the course of a follow-up investigation, police say, detectives learned Perez was also responsible for a burglary that occurred on Nov. 19 at a home on the 700 block of Union St. In that case, a four-wheel ATV was taken.

Perez was charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking in the second incident, police say.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail for the first incident. Arraignment information in the second incident was not immediately available, police say.