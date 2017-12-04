Lebanon Valley College helps families share stories of opioid addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.-- College students and faculty members came together in Lebanon County on Sunday, in an effort to raise awareness about opioid addiction.

"What Heroin Sounds Like" is a project created by two faculty members at Lebanon Valley College and is mainly run by LVC students.

It gives families the ability to express how the crisis affected has them and the life of the person they lost. Students worked with those families to start an artwork project. One of those involved lost her brother last year and explained why it's so important that she take part.

"Just getting this out there because there's such a stigma around addiction, so really just trying to break that and help those and let them know that there's people there for them and people willing to support them and talk to them and help them," said Jocelyn Zemanck, who is a participating in the project.

The "What Heroin Sounds Like" art exhibit will be unveiled in late March on the LVC Campus at the Susan Arnold Art Gallery.