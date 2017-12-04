× Man accused of selling father’s stolen jewelry for $2300

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly sold his father’s stolen jewelry.

An arrest warrant for receiving stolen property was issued for Eric Drupp Jr. Monday.

In September, Pennsylvania State Police received a report of stolen firearms and jewelry from a residence in the 100 block of North King Street in Jonestown. The victim, Eric Drupp Sr., told police that the items were possibly stolen months prior, the State Police release states.

The victim’s son, Drupp Jr., was developed as a suspect and it was discovered that he sold the jewelry with an estimated value of $2320 to a business in Lebanon City from May 30 to June 5, the release says.

Anyone with information on Drupp Jr.’s location is asked to contact PSP – Jonestown at 717-865-2194.