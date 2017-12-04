× Man arrested after barricaded gunman incident in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a residence with a gun.

Around 7:00 p.m. on December 3, State Police responded to the 100 block of Caren Drive in East Hanover Township for a report of a barricaded gunman.

The Special Emergency Response Team was used in the incident, and around 10:15 p.m., the man was taken into custody without incident.

Officials note that the man suffers from mental health issues.