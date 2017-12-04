× Minor injuries suffered after Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Only minor injuries were suffered after a two-vehicle Franklin County crash that involved 13 people.

On December 3 around 9:45 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township for a report of a crash.

According to police, the crash occurred when a driver attempted to make a left-hand turn and collided with a van that contained 12 people.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene, with only minor injuries reported from the van.

The driver who collided with the van was cited as a result of the crash.