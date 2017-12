× Pennsylvania’s slot machine revenue in November increased 1.1 percent from last year

HARRISBURG — Slot machine revenue from Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos in November increased 1.1 percent from the same time last year, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The combined November gross revenue from slot machines at the casinos was $181,329,655 — an increase of almost $2 million in revenue from the $179,399,604 raised in November 2016, the report says.

Tax revenue in November of this year was $89,049,643.

The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 25,827 during November 2017 compared to 26,406 at the casinos in November 2016.

Revenue at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse in Grantville, Dauphin County was $15,937,534.48 in November, an increase of 0.30 percent from November 2016.