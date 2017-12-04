× Police are investigating theft of a vehicle from Lancaster Catholic High School parking lot

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for stealing a vehicle from the Lancaster Catholic High School parking lot.

According to Manheim Township police, the theft occurred Sunday between 6:30 a.m. and 10:25 p.m at the school, which is located on the 600 block of Juliette Avenue in Lancaster.

Police say a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, valued at $2,400, was taken. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside, according to police.