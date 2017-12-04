× Police, Franklin County Coroner’s Office investigating death of woman found in her home Saturday

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County — Chambersburg police and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday inside her Broad Street residence.

According to police, officers and members of the Chambersburg Fire Department were dispatched to Broad Street for the report of a cardiac arrest. They found a female in her 30’s deceased inside the residence.

The woman’s death is under investigation. No other details were immediately available.