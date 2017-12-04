× Police investigating aggravated assault incident in which methadone appeared in victim’s blood

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an aggravated assault in which a victim believes someone put Methadone in her food or beverage.

On October 24, police began an investigation after a woman claims she fell in her residence and was flown to the hospital in June.

While at the hospital, methadone was discovered in her blood work.

In September, she had blood work done again, and methadone was present.

The victim told police she takes several medications that does not include methadone.

Police are continuing the investigation.