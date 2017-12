× Police investigating stolen Christmas lights in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which Christmas projector lights were stolen.

On December 3 sometime between 3 and 9 a.m., an unknown actor(s) stole two red and green Christmas projector lights from the victim’s backyard.

The value of the projector lights is $40.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Jonestown at 717-865-2194.