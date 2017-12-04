× Police searching for missing Harrisburg man

HARRISBURG — Police are searching for a 19-year-old Harrisburg man who has been missing since Saturday.

According to police, Mahendra Regmis, of the 2600 block of Green Street, had a disagreement with family Saturday, left the residence, and has not returned.

Regmis is on medication for schizophrenia, according to his family, but has not been taking it. He reportedly made statements indicating he would harm himself, police say.

Regmis was last seen wearing a gray coat and black pants. He has black hair and a beard, is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds.