Police seek suspect accused of robbing Fulton Bank in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Fulton Bank on the 100 block of Willow Valley Square Monday afternoon.

According to West Lampeter Township police, the suspect entered the bank shortly after noon and demanded money. He did not have a note or display a weapon, witnesses told police.

He was last seen leaving the scene on foot, traveling toward Willow Valley Manor. The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30’s to early 40’s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a stocky build. He was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, a red baseball cap, and sunglasses.

This incident is still under investigation. Any information please contact the West Lampeter Police Department at 717-464-2421.