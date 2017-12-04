Police seek suspects accused of stealing Christmas lights from Myerstown home
MYERSTOWN, Lebanon County — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the theft of two red and green Christmas projector lights from a home on the 400 block of Cherry Street.
The value of the lights is estimated at $40, police say.
According to police, the theft occurred Sunday between 3 and 9 a.m.
The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (717) 865-2194.
40.371233 -76.300326