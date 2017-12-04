× Police seek suspects accused of stealing Christmas lights from Myerstown home

MYERSTOWN, Lebanon County — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the theft of two red and green Christmas projector lights from a home on the 400 block of Cherry Street.

The value of the lights is estimated at $40, police say.

According to police, the theft occurred Sunday between 3 and 9 a.m.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (717) 865-2194.