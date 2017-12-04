× Ravens’ corner back Jimmy Smith out for season with Achilles’ injury

BALTIMORE, Md.– The Baltimore Ravens have confirmed that corner back Jimmy Smith will be out for the remainder of the season with an Achilles’ injury.

Smith, 29, was carted off the field near the end of the second quarter with the injury.

He had reportedly been dealing with soreness in the Achilles all season, and wasn’t even involved in the play when he went down.

Smith tied his career-high with three interceptions this season, including one that he returned for a touchdown while starting all 12 of the team’s games.

The Ravens went on to win the contest against the Lions, 44-20.