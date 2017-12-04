× Ravens’ corner back Jimmy Smith suspended four games for PED use

BALTIMORE– A day after tearing his Achillies, it has been announced that Ravens’ corner back Jimmy Smith will be suspended for four games for use of performance enhancing drugs.

According to reports, Smith, 29, was suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Smith reportedly knew of his suspension last week and was planning to appeal, but will withdraw that appeal and serve the suspension while he is out for the year with an injury.