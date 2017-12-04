State surplus sale to partially take place online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, PA. - The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is making its way into the digital age by making part of its State Surplus Property Sale into an online auction. The department's clearance sale features state-owned items like office supplies, tables and chairs at prices up to 75% off. The sale will take place through December 22nd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Surplus Distribution Center in Dauphin County. After that, the surplus property will be sold online in an auction-like format.

"You can shop 24 hours a day as opposed to that 8 to 3 window Monday through Friday," said Troy Thompson, Press Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of General Services. "Basically what was a limited operation becomes a 24/7 operation where people can view the items, purchase the items and then have them shipped or pick them up."

All money from the sale goes to the state's general fund.