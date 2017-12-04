× Truck drivers scheduled to rally against ELD Mandate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Truck drivers are scheduled to rally at the Capitol Building on Monday against the ELD Mandate.

The mandate allows electronic devices to automatically record the time a driver spends behind the wheel. Truck drivers are allowed a 14-hour work window and can drive no more than 11 hours. They are also required to take a break after driving for 8 hours.

Many truck drivers say the mandate doesn’t consider traffic delays, pick up delays or lack of rest stops.

The mandate is expected to go into effect this month. The rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Capitol Rotunda.