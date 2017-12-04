× Two Harrisburg women facing retail theft charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two Harrisburg women are facing retail theft charges after allegedly attempting to take items from Boscov’s Department Store.

Kiana Davis, 20, and Araija Robinson, 20, are facing retail theft charges for the incident.

On December 3 at approximately 7:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the Boscov’s Department Store for a report of two females in custody for retail theft.

Upon arrival, police learned from loss prevention personnel that they watched the pair pushing an empty baby stroller around the department store while selecting clothing, cosmetics, housewares, and electronics before putting them in the empty stroller.

The duo then exited the store without paying for the merchandise.

Officials determined that the merchandise had a full retail value of over $1,200.

Both women were arrested and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.