Will Saquon Barkley be invited to New York for the Heisman presentation? He'll find out tonight

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s Saquon Barkley will find out tonight whether he’s a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, according to Associated Press college football writer Ralph D. Russo.

Heisman finalists announced tonight, about 6:15p ET on ESPN, wedged in between reports from whatever awful Monday night NFL game is being played.

Who joins Baker in NYC? — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 4, 2017

The announcement will come at about 7 p.m. Russo tweeted later.

Need to correct this: Heisman finalists will be announced approximately 7pm ET on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. https://t.co/zgTUedNGbt — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 4, 2017

Barkley is no longer considered to be the front-runner for college football’s highest individual award — that distinction now belongs to Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. And Barkley might not even garner an invitation to New York City as one of the finalists for the award, according to Pennlive.com, which notes that the number of players invited to the award presentation depends on how close the voting is between the third- and fourth-place finisher and the fourth- and fifth-place finisher.

Barkely racked up 2,154 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns this season and was favored to win the award when the Nittany Lions jumped out to a 7-0 start. But his momentum was slowed when Penn State suffered back-to-back losses at Ohio State and Michigan State in November, possibly allowing Mayfield and other candidates like Stanford’s Bryce Love and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson to nudge him aside.

He’ll find out his fate for sure later today.