8-vehicle crash closes I-81 North in Dickinson Township, Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — An eight-vehicle accident has closed both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Dickinson Township, according to emergency dispatch reports.

One southbound lane is also closed, dispatchers say.

The accident is located at mile marker 39.5 of I-81 North.

The number of injuries, if any, is not known.

It is also unknown when the interstate will re-open to traffic.

Police were alerted to the crash at 12:04 p.m.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and will post more information as it becomes available.