Central Dauphin East athletes surprise 9-year-old basketball lover with brand new sneakers

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two athletes from Central Dauphin East High School are paying it forward, buying a 9-year-old brand new kicks so he can do what he loves: shoot hoops.

The Jordans are already being put to good use.

Jeremiah Stepp is the 9-year-old who loves to step out on the court.

“I like doing tricks, to dribble, and being on a team,” he tells Fox 43.

Swishing baskets in a brand new pair of Jordans, given to him by two athletes, who say they know what it’s like to not have a good pair of sneakers.

“I did it because I remember being that kid who didn’t have a pair of nice shoes, and now that I have the opportunity to have nice things, I don’t mind giving back,” said Emanuel Riley, a senior who plays football for East.

“It’s something good to do. Maybe he’ll enjoy it… I just thought it was something good to do,” said Edward Rivers, a senior who plays football and basketball for East.

When they’re not playing sports, Riley and Rivers are friends who mentor Tri-Community Elementary Students like Stepp once a month.

“One day we were reading a book to him, and we looked over and he was like playing with his shoes,” said Rivers.

“He was like flipping the bottoms back and forth because I guess the bottom was ripped off, and you could see his foot through it,” said Riley,

Stepp is one of 9 children, and his parents say he was wearing hand-me-downs from a big brother. They tell me they feel blessed. As for Jeremiah? He’s just happy to shoot hoops with the ‘nice’ young men.

Jeremiah’s parents say he just shoots for fun now, but one day hopes to play on a team.